Policing in America: Qualified immunity

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer investigates the demands for police reform across the country, including qualified immunity.
7:28 | 05/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Policing in America: Qualified immunity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:28","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer investigates the demands for police reform across the country, including qualified immunity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77839434","title":"Policing in America: Qualified immunity","url":"/US/video/policing-america-qualified-immunity-77839434"}