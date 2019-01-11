Transcript for New poll shows slim majority support Trump impeachment, removal

All right guys are gonna move to Washington a major step forward in the impeachment probe yesterday in the house approving a resolution laying out the rules for the potential impeachment. A president trumps I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House. I'm caring and so this and this resolution was adopted I think a lot of people want to know what happens neck. Now that's certainly what I was hearing this morning on ABC radio and I did get a sense Kimberly that. You can't see you know this is them playing out for a couple of weeks now and the arguments from both sides have been the same. At Republicans have been arguing about the process. Frustrated and complaining about the rule than the way the Democrats are doing this inquiry Democrats saying we're doing our job we're doing a fact finding mission stay tuned there will be a public face well that's next that resolution yesterday moves this process along and at some point this month probably not for another two weeks. We will seek public hearings there will be the release of transcripts of the depositions of current and former White House officials that have already taken place behind closed doors I think people certainly would like to hear from these officials themselves read the transcript. And get a sense before they are making up their decisions honest but of course everything is done. In a very hyper partisan manner right now. And and just before we go I'm there's also a new ABC news Washington Post poll that came out that shows where Americans stand on the issue of impeachment. Evenly split essentially Kimberly you have 49% of Americans who say that. Congress should vote to impeach the president can remove him from office that's a very critical part of a two step process there of course the house. And then the senate 47% say they do not support the congress taking that move. This a really interesting poll for a couple of reasons you also have the president's approval number. Steady but low 38%. Drilling down those numbers though. That one that stood out to me is the president's approval rating among Republicans like to boast about how he's doing among his base saying I need 4% of Republican support him. Our fault poll found that just 74%. Say they approve of the job he is doing that's a career low right now for president from Kimberly. And that is down from 87%. In July which with a career high that the really steep decline in just a couple of months. Of course Democrats will say that these numbers that ABC and oppose put out today. Are all coming while this is still a essentially closed door impeachment inquiry this is before we start hearing from officials out in the open. All right Karen Travers right there at the white house with the latest there thank you so much we appreciate that.

