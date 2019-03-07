Transcript for Polls show Biden a favorite for general election as Harris surges

Join now by congressman from the DC area congressman Don buyer of Virginia he represents some of the suburbs and that include Arlington national cemetery which of course. Is a popular destination for tourists that congressman thanks so much for coming and are you thanks Jerry asked. Outspoken about this display what concerns you the most. Although for the Phillies three big things the first is that all the sudden the fourth his eyes celebration has been. So politicized. Partisan it's always been about Democrats and Republicans coming together a book I've been the last number Pearson. The majority leader in the minority leader of the house usually Kevin McCarthy steady water would be do this together it's the first time. I think and maybe in my lifetime that a president's decided to come and give a speech. And of course we fear that will be a campaign speech the second baking is the most hers Jason it's never been about our military. It reminds me of you know Red Square in Moscow our young dog and North Korea. Or Cairo you're just some insecure military dictatorship. We we've got that the strongest biggest most respected military in the world wouldn't need to be selling at all. Now we we don't need to celebrated we've got the president says he got the longest war going on this is an opportunity to attempt to show some support to those troops. We do of the longest word I think it's a step in the wrong direction if we're trying to move away. From endless war. And even Donald prophesied the unit one of artist is campaign messages was we do not need to be in an endless war and I also really worried about what this is gonna do sue. The infrastructure Washington DC. She she mentioned your peers reporter that the park service is taking two and a half million dollars and we don't know how many tens of noises dollars in military money you're going to move. The jets and helicopters in the tanks up here. And near departures has got it eleven to twelve. Billion dollar infrastructure backlog so this is money coming away from parks and Utah Montana and Wyoming and Florida and received some pictures sikar. And of the tanks that they've been moving you've also spoken out. About the damage. That these very heavy pieces of equipment could do to the monuments the bridges in the area. Looks like they've had to lay down some placed it is to facilitate that have you had any assurances from the administration or the Interior Department about. What they would do to fix that damage or pay for it. Now we've had not at all we've had anxiety from city officials we already know the memorial bridge which is right behind the Lincoln Memorial. Is under under construction we banned all buses which are you know it. Ten tons but as Amos tanks or sixty tons and so. However they get here they kick him over the bridges and we certainly don't want them driving on. DC streets. And before let you go any recourse that congress can take to to rectify the situation maybe you regain control some of the from the funding that can be taken here. Here we talked to number of of the oversight committees were particularly concerned about. Potential violations of the hatch act here using government resources for campaign purposes people have to see how this works out torment. All right congressman Don buyer Virginia appreciate you and your time sir happy fourth of July union I have before these.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.