‘Possibility’ of criminal changes for Gov. Cuomo: Legal expert

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with civil rights attorney Channa Lloyd about the New York attorney general’s investigation that found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
2:17 | 08/04/21

Comments
