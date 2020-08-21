Transcript for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Congress on proposed USPS changes

Meanwhile postmaster general Lewis to joy is set to testify testify rather before congress. In just a few minutes of the Postal Service is under increased scrutiny ahead of the 20/20 election now just seven. See the capitol there as we await for that hearings start. Now with more a mail in voting expected lawmakers are concerned that the Joyce cost cutting measures could affect ballot delivery. ABC's Devin Dwyer joins me now with more on this DeVon what can we expect from this hearing this morning. Hey Diane good morning. This will be the first time that we hear from postmaster general look at Lewis to Joyce NC. Took the job and announce those controversial changes and all this concern that's been stirred up about. The reliability of mail in voting with some delivery delays that have been caused here are some of the biggest changes to the US Postal Service. That are causing so much concern you know he did a shake up. I'll last month of leadership at the agency a hiring freeze moves in sorting machines around of course. Most controversial have been the elimination there as you see of the overtime pay the second trips. That's causing some of these delays now last week to joy announce that he's gonna put all of those changes. On hold for the time being but today senators on the Homeland Security government affairs committee will reel to joy about them this is going to be a virtual hearing. He will be under old Democrats are accusing him of sabotage. They want to know if there are political motivations here enjoys a mega trump donor he's also the first in 28 years run the Postal Service with no experience. Republicans were hearing are going to be defending Lewis to joy they say he's been subjected to character assassination. The agency is a 160. Billion dollars in debt they see some changes are needed and there's not political motivation here. To join himself is expected to say mail in voting is as reliable as it's ever bed Diane. And at an earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos asked. Vice president pence about election integrity let's listen. President Chung said this week that the only way we're gonna lose this election is that the election is rigged is that what you believe. Well look were good let's take a strong stand. Four ballot integrity. And when you see Democrat. Politicians and governors around the country. Advancing what's called universal mail in balloting we're gonna fight that in courthouses across the land. DeVon explain what he means when he says universal mail in balloting and why is this such a point of contention. Yeah a lot of competing rhetoric about this Diane mail in voting or absentee voting those terms are used interchangeably now that's of course been going on. Opt for decades of Republican states in democratic states by all accounts. It goes well you file an application. You get a ballot in the mail. No problem but this year several states are expanding this process and trying to make it easier for voters because the pandemic. Hot and they're sending out ballots proactively. They're not waiting for an application for states including here in DC all democratic led. Are adopting this practice a total of nine you see them there on the screen are sending out ballots practically. But it's important to note as you see there on the map you talk and Republican stronghold. In this country they have been doing male and universal mail in voting. For as long as any of those states without any significant problems are despite suggestions. By the president the vice president there are no widespread concerns here. In fact just yesterday Diane Wisconsin announced that 23000. Ballots from this year's primary were disqualified. Because they didn't meet the standard signatures didn't match I signed the system actually works. Hot and can't catch those ballots just because you send to ballot. Doesn't necessarily mean it's gonna get counted and right Devin Dwyer in Washington thanks DeVon.

