Transcript for Potential serial killer has Detroit clearing vacant homes

I want to start by thinking chief crash. In the police department. Homicide team for their handling of this. We have. Three women who we all believe who were victims of homicides Nancy terrorists and Travis seen Ellis and a third individual. Found in the house on Mac. That we haven't identify. Only one of those three has been ruled by the medical there via comments that was Nancy Harris. We don't yet have a clause that death. On the second two women and is now at Vieri often. That you would see of police chief stand up and say in the community I think there's a possibility of a serial killer on the medical Examiner's on the identified one homes. But there was such similarity. In the scenes of the three homes. Net is certainly a strong possibility. One individual. Was responsible for all 31 of the things that's troubling is that. It has been days and in one case weeks before the bodies. Were discovered. And so that raises the possibility. That there could be another vacant house on the east side. That. It may have a victim we have no reason. To believe that but we need to check it out and I some members the public started. To go through house's last night I DPD today is stepping up in a very strong way and starting an 11 o'clock today. Forty neighborhood police officers. I'm going to be deployed in teams of two across the east side. They are going into every open an abandoned house in the east side over the next two to three weeks. In going to make certain. That we do not hand any more victims. Then once. The Detroit police department have certify each house. Is being appropriate for board up our eight board up teams are going to come through. And board up those homes some you might remember I promise that by the end of this year every house in this city would either be demolished occupier board. Our board of teams have boarded up 191000. Houses. In this city we have 2000 ago. A thousand on the east side. And a thousand on the west side. As of today we are putting those eight board of teams and overtime. They're going to be going six days a week. And we have a gold hip every single house. On the east side boarded up by the end of July and every house in this city. Boarded up by the end of September.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.