Multiple flash flood warnings and watches have been issued throughout the Southwest this morning because of a powerful storm that's brought significant rainfall to areas including Kingman, Arizona.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storm moving from Rockies into Midwest
Time now for look at your weather on this Thursday morning. A strong line of storms moving through the Ohio valley the radar here showing rain stretching from Illinois the Canadian border. The storms are bringing damaging winds with gusts of up to sixty miles per hour they're expected to bring rain to New England later today. Behind those storms is a cold front moving it temperatures won't get out of the fifties in Minneapolis Chicago and Kansas City. 79 here in New York eighties and washing BC Miami 783 out west and Southern California top.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

