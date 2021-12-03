President Biden delivers remarks on 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

The president stated, “Now, because of all the work we’ve done, we’ll have enough vaccine supply for all adults in America by the end of May.”
27:59 | 03/12/21

President Biden delivers remarks on 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

