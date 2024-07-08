President Biden facing health questions; GOP considers adopting new platform

As the race for the White House continues, Democrats and Republicans are feeling the heat. We discuss President Biden's defiant letter to his party as the GOP preps for its national convention.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live