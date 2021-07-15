Now Playing: President Biden touts child tax credit payments

Now Playing: Cat has heartwarming reunion with owner after building collapse

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Expanded child tax credits rolling out Thursday

Now Playing: Biden: Child tax credit ‘a step toward ending child poverty in America’

Now Playing: Breaking down social media’s impact on politics 15 years after Twitter’s launch

Now Playing: Simone Biles talks prepping for a very different Olympics in Tokyo this year

Now Playing: Mayor of Sacramento proposes 'right to housing' to combat unsheltered homelessness

Now Playing: What we know about the delta variant of the coronavirus

Now Playing: ABC News Update: Surgeon general warns COVID-19 misinformation puts lives at risk

Now Playing: Politics endangering lives of kids, teens?

Now Playing: Biden gives update on expanding Child Tax Credit

Now Playing: ABC News Live: COVID-19 cases nearly double since mid-June

Now Playing: FBI apologizes for mishandling allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ surprises 2 Massachusetts small business owners

Now Playing: Robin Roberts named honorary member of historic Black sorority

Now Playing: What to know about new child tax credit

Now Playing: Gen. Mark Miley recalls election concerns, reference to Hitler in new book

Now Playing: Chilling 911 calls released from Surfside condo collapse