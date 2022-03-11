President Biden to travel to Europe for NATO summit next week

Former U.S. ambassadors to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison and Kurt Volker, discuss Russia’s claims that Ukraine is willing to give up NATO ambitions and adopt a “neutral status.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live