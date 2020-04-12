-
Now Playing: Takeaways from Biden-Harris sit-down
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on final 2020 jobs report
-
Now Playing: November jobs report shows slowed growth
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases reaching record highs
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Vaccine distribution centers
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 surges, but hope is on the way
-
Now Playing: Snowfall covers woods in Great Smoky Mountains
-
Now Playing: COVID Q&A: Who will determine when it’s safe to attend large public events?
-
Now Playing: Texas doctor shares backstory of viral COVID photo
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons drop new song
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the COVID-19 home saliva test
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Airlines prepare to transport COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: United Airlines prepping to move COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: How an unraveling relationship turned into a mystery
-
Now Playing: Cari Farver’s mom, ex-boyfriend receive strange messages from her after she vanished
-
Now Playing: Drones light up sky to bring holiday spirit
-
Now Playing: Suspect killed, multiple US Marshals injured in Bronx shoot-out
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on care products and smart solutions
-
Now Playing: California wildfires force mandatory evacuations