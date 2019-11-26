President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

The bill was passed in the Senate by unanimous decision on Nov. 5 after being approved in the House in late October.
0:18 | 11/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
For the first time animal cruelty is a federal crime after president trump signed a bipartisan bill into law. Animal rights activists praised the legislation which was passed unanimously in the house and senate expanding a tweak and Obama lost certain acts of animal cruelty will now be punishable with fines and up to seven years in prison.

