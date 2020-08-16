Transcript for President Trump’s brother Robert Trump dies at 71

President chance brother Robert has passed away at Weill Cornell medical center he was 71 years old three years younger than the president. The president visited Robert in the hospital Friday afternoon and the White House released a statement. Last night confirming Roberts passing. With the president saying in part it is with heavy heart I share that my brother Robert. Peacefully passed away tonight he was not just my brother he was my best friend he will be greatly missed. But we will meet again Robert terms cause of death has not been disclosed and just moments ago former vice president Joseph Biden. Put politics aside and sent his condolences to president trump over Twitter he wrote. I know be tremendous pain of losing a loved one I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.

