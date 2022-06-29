President Zelenskyy suspends top prosecutor, spy chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend announced that he was suspending two high-ranking officials amid allegations of treason. ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports from Kyiv.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live