Presidential historian calls indictment of former President Trump 'unprecedented'

The indictment of former President Trump marks an unprecedented moment in history, presidential historian and ABC News contributor Mark Updegrove says. Only one other U.S. president has come close.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live