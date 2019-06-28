Transcript for Priest indicted for allegedly exposing himself to teens during confession

83 new indictments against father Manuel to Rosa Lopez involving two victims it's good good justices strongly it's moving and it has been slow process. A slow process says Michael doors for victims who say they've been dealing with the pain of child sex abuse for decades. Both victims now made say they were sexually abused by priests says teens. In the late 1990s as he served at sacred heart Catholic Church in Conroe one victim filed a report with Conroe police back in August 2018 sparking the investigation and arrest of the priest. Court records sailor Russell Lopez was charged with two counts of indecency with a child. For touching the teen's body and genitals the second victim filing a report with Conroe police in October 2018. And a civil suit back in April claims it just fifteen years old he confessed to the father he was gay. The Rosa Lopez he says responded by asking a series. Of Lou questions. Anne opened a confessional partition to show his genitals the. The grand jury. It's all the same evidence of damage or tethered to their hands on for years. Yet this man was allowed to continue and increase stood up until September of last year Norris is now hoping for swift in justice I would hope that the Catholic Church comes to their senses. In forces this man to go and plead guilty to get this over with. There are so Lopez remains free on bond we reached out to the arch diocese of Galveston Houston they declined to comment on the new charges tonight in Houston Shelley Childers ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

