Transcript for 5 former priests charged with sexual misconduct

Here in Michigan our job is to protect the people that live here and that means going after those who abuse their power by victimizing. Our state residents. And we will hold these organizations. Accountable whoever they are in we will do so and apologetically. And that is exactly what we're doing here today were holding people accountable. And in this case some of those clergy. Who preyed on young children. In and vulnerable adults. Unfortunately those clergy were hiding in plain sight. Reporting to comfort their parishioners. Hearing their confessions. In taking advantage of their position of faith in authority. And today. We begin holding those clergy accountable. As a result of heroines hard work today I am announcing a total of 21. Charges of criminal sexual conduct against five men. All of home where priests at the time. That the allegedly committed these crimes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.