Transcript for Privately funded border wall forced open

Construction here is that full steam as you can see crews here are working around the clock to get this wall up. Now this portion of the wall was built in just four days. And by this weekend the rest of the walked when he 300 feet in total will be up its apparent that we built while organizers they'd rethink that. Are Americans. This wall represents let private individuals can do we Tina. And decide that you want to help on Thursday construction crews went back to work on the private border want them and part. After the city mayor issued cease and desist order earlier this week the owners of land. The relevant work permits were issued by the city this morning the city now agrees with us that there is no. Or violation of any ordinance in this is on my part. The wall was funny at Google funny captive nations the mayor stopped the project because he said the contractor didn't have the proper permits. It wants out of compliance with new York new state did not get permits at a time. The construction if a company. Had done their due diligence beforehand. A lot of these issues could have been prevented the mayor also said the height that the ball did comply with city ordinances but today's backtracked that saying his team was misinformed. Because of the fact that this was. Going so quick. That there had their their habits of Michigan did not. That did not allow the staff to properly vet the entire case. While the mayor admitted they made mistakes with how they handled the situation group organizers say this is an example of American pride an American grill it's not just a sense. It's a road. It's lightning it's technology. It's something that works the mayor says that were issued with a permit that were granted but they will be working with the owner and the contractor to make sure all the apartment arm that. We built the Walt organizers are already looking forward to project number two reporting and summoned park emirates out of my feeling T action seven year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.