Professor Cornel West on why he left Harvard over tenure dispute

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Cornel West about why he chose to leave Harvard after a dispute over being denied tenure, and about how to increase diversity in academia.
7:32 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Professor Cornel West on why he left Harvard over tenure dispute

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:32","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Cornel West about why he chose to leave Harvard after a dispute over being denied tenure, and about how to increase diversity in academia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76353381","title":"Professor Cornel West on why he left Harvard over tenure dispute","url":"/US/video/professor-cornel-west-left-harvard-tenure-dispute-76353381"}