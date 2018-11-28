Transcript for Professors trained to take on school shooters with hockey pucks

It. Oh. I their news stories that Terry your heart innocent teachers and students ruthless he killed by an active shooter but one universities fighting back with hockey pucks sure. It would cause. Yeah. A hockey pucks there or heavy small amount securian backpacks or in your pocket and can do some harm. Play created distraction Adam. Get our structure machine that can't it can't duck. Away. Oakland University police chief Mark Gordon says so far 800 faculty members have received box. And an additional 17100 will be distributed to students I find did it first absurd what could with a do. If there's an armed person coming in why would he took a pocket them. We'll ticketed nothing students on campus have a different opinion about the idea of having pucks to deter active shooter and believe it's not the greatest of ideas. About to give your pocket had gotten it over the take you well. Easley. I mean that what's not and hysterectomy years stop me from shooting someone.

