The prosecution and defense prepare closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

ABC’s Alex Presha and attorney Channa Lloyd discuss the arguments given by the defense and prosecution after both rest their case during Day 10 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live