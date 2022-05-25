Former prosecutor on Trump's phone calls allegedly pressuring Georgia officials

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former federal prosecutor Kan Nawaday about the Jan. 6 committee hearing and former President Donald Trump's phone calls allegedly pressuring Georgia officials.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live