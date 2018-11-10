Transcript for Prosecutors drop part of sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein

Breaking news in the criminal case against Harvey Weinstein New York prosecutors. Dropping part of the sex assault case against Weinstein. The case involving food Chia Evans has been dismissed Eyewitness News reporter Kimberly rejection joining us live from Mormon hadn't really. Elevated at this point really nothing prosecutors stress they're going full steam ahead. Meeting with potential witness is an alleged victims and they prepare. For trial but the defense maintains because of what happened here just a short time ago all charges against Harvey Weinstein must be dismissed saying the integrity up these proceedings. Hoffman compromise. That the disgraced moving mobile ride here in lower Manhattan at about 9:30 this morning surrounded by his legal team. Just a ship few short minutes into the proceeding a major shift. Right out of the gate prosecutors dropped. One of the six counts of the indictment which involves Moochie and that's she accused Weinstein a forcing her to perform oral sex on him. In 2004. But defense attorney Benjamin Bronfman said evidence specifically emails Evans wrote. Indicates the relationship was consensual even friendly and that there were inconsistencies. With her account. Brockman says that information was not presented to the grand jury and accused Evans of perjury. Two other cases of sexual misconduct are still being looked at but Brockman says. He questions the thoroughness of this entire investigation. Given these new. Bombshell development. They discovered it because they did their investigation area that the arrest. Of Harvey Weinstein and what troubles me is that when you are vilified. In the media as has missed the Weinstein. There is a rush the judgment which is offensive. To the concept of fairness and due process there is a rush two arrests there is pressure. Two arrests and wet TC. It's not happen in this case when you do your homework after the arrest. Bad things happened. And some other problems Robbins says the lead NYPD detective who interviewed Evans. Others has been removed from this case but the DA's office says what happens here this morning. Has no impact on the strength of the remaining cases against Weinstein he has maintained his innocence and we'll be back here December 20.

