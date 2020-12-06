Protesters debate over vandalism of Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia

Demonstrators demanded a Confederate monument to be removed. “This is the equivalent to having Hitler's statue in a Jewish community," one said, explaining how its symbolism harms the community.
1:54 | 06/12/20

