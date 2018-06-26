Transcript for Protests in Pittsburgh after teen's funeral

We move now to. Sad and troubling news out of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania where last week a young unarmed teen. Was shot and killed by a police officer and protests in the wake of that event. Have been growing for a second straight day now. And our ten loan is there. Well demonstrations are back on here in downtown Pittsburgh let me show you without any right now protesters have served around in an accident that. Really think it that way to lie in a bitter mayor's seat during rush hour here in Pittsburgh with the the all of they wore hats one road in the shooting death of an aura that seventeen year old was shot and killed and neighboring east Pittsburgh that furlough. Next the Pittsburgh what we need here is happening one day after the funeral services for the team who was shot during a traffic stop. Finishers were put on hold for the past few days Rick. Demonstrators when it. Put them on whole lot of respect. For the family of one who requested no protests or demonstrations. During that period during the wake. It'll take a look at this thing right here. But that's the message got that point after marching through the city I'm shutting down a number of major roadways were in the streets they were chanting. We expect. Where these types of demonstrations that happened over the next few days com. Really and definitely if that is prepared for that they have officers now working twelve hour shifts gear and the city of Pittsburgh. Giving older more background again these demonstrations come one day ever harder the the people are an auditorium where and to erode the old middle school or hat and courtroom over the cohorts don't work all the service foot tribute but of also called for action in the in the wake of the police shooting that took the king five investigators say he's Pittsburgh police officer mark colossal shoddy go Antawn if you ran away from about traffic stop the car. A LaGuardia and in the port investigators were suspected of being involved in a drive by shooting just before the deli counter. These protesters and now focus on what's next in this investigation. County district attorney said he was waiting until after influence general release details. About the shooting. And investigation isn't clear exactly. When that won't happen as you see these demonstrators. Liberate fit down in the middle of this intersection we've got. Actually Pennsylvania state police right there who were actually blocking inference that reads everything interstate. We've got city of Pittsburgh police again they're now working its finish if twelve hours have got motorcycle cops and then you've got traffic right here. But all the way out. Again this is one demonstrator want they want to bring much attention to what happens Antwon Burton. As possible for you see them holding their signs in the middle of this. Intersection there and everything they can't bring attention to this incident to keep it going we've seen larger protest. Few days ago then the parents with kids to be a little smaller but there. Dedicated dedicated group of people who want to make sure. They can't just go occurred again even of the cavity where the demonstrations like bit. And downtown Pittsburgh and we expect that it will continue. Until. This community get answers from the district attorney. Find out what will happen in this case wolf in the back to you.

