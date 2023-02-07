Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, to appear on US quarter

Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, is one of five women chosen to appear on U.S. quarter.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live