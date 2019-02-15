Transcript for New questions raised in Jussie Smollett investigation

You want to move now to Chicago where investigators. Continue to look into. The alleged attack on empire star just sees an alleged. Police say they have now been able to identify the two persons of interest seen in surveillance images seen here that were captured around the time silence says he was attacked. ABC's Alex pro red as it is in Chicago all giving us that the latest he tells and it Alex it was just the other day. Just seasonal at sat down with ABC's Robin Roberts and heat DT held. This alleged attack his experience he was emotional he gave so many. But there are still some people that are saying this attack is a hoax. Alex. Yeah and the answer to that question still remains unknown to really you know justice while it continues to say that he was attacked that he is telling the truth. And authorities at this point on the record what they're saying is that they continue to investigate this it's an ongoing investigation and given to big development in the last day or so involving this case authorities as you said are now questioning two. People in this case those two people seen in the surveillance image that was released shortly after January 29 Wentz volatile reported being act now authorities have just a short time ago said. Those two people are. Possible suspects. In this case possibly. There are determining the Siva had any involvement in this reported attack in trying to cooperate the investigative. Timeline now authorities say they knew who these two people were some time ago but they waited for them to return. From a trip to Nigeria before talking to them. Investigators also carried out a raid at their home they took shoes electronic devices and other items they could be key to the investigation. We also note that investigators have once again interviewed adjust seats while at as part of all this but at this point 78 still no charges in this case. It's. All right Alex this is. It. Just continues to develop our it we'll see what else you can learn the next couple of days Alex thank you so much for being with us.

