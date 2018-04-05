Now Playing: Handcuffed man leaps over courthouse railing

Now Playing: Kroger supplier recalling 35,000 pounds of ground beef that may contain hard plastic

Now Playing: Quick-thinking bystander trips up armed suspect

Now Playing: Woman found stabbed to death at mall

Now Playing: Passengers claim flight attendant appeared drunk on plane

Now Playing: School superintendent arrested for defecating on another school's property

Now Playing: Authorities say they foiled an alleged ISIS-inspired attack on a Texas mall

Now Playing: Police injured in explosion after possible hostage situation

Now Playing: Miami cop allegedly kicks restrained man in the head during arrest

Now Playing: Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' children charged

Now Playing: Striking Arizona teachers win 20 percent raise, end walkout

Now Playing: Daughter seeking Trump pardon for mother says Kim Kardashian West spoke to WH

Now Playing: Video allegedly shows high school student beaten in hazing incident in locker room

Now Playing: Vice President Mike Pence swears in Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany

Now Playing: 1 dead from E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, CDC says

Now Playing: Kangaroo seen hopping along Texas roadway

Now Playing: Military plane that crashed on Georgia highway had just undergone maintenance

Now Playing: Georgia family claims gunman kicked down door, fired gun during home invasion

Now Playing: Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion