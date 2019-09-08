Transcript for Raccoon rescued from sewer grate

Well new video shows a recent rack to rescue near Boston get the animal's head was stuck in the storm grate in Newton Massachusetts fire crews use soap to try to get it free hall they were able to live in a hurry to get some more leverage for the animal was. Pretty well wedged in place finally after about two hours there they got game. Three. Poll says that the work tune it appears to be okay. And that's what matters though look at Lillian and look at spotted him and when and where you learn to his rescue Hawkeye.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.