Transcript for Racially motivated terrorism rose globally in 2018

The country reports on terrorism offers the most detailed look that the federal government offers on the global terrorists landscape first the United States and our partners meet major strides to defeat the degree crisis. In 2017. And 2018. We liberated a 1101000. Square kilometers of territory in Syria and Iraq. In freed roughly seven point seven million men women and children from crisis is brutal rule. Those successes laid the ground work for continued action in 2019. Including the total destruction of the physical count that. And last week's raid that resulted in the death of Abu walker Alba daddy. As the false cal that collapsed we saw crisis is toxic ideology continue to spread around the globe in 2018. Ice is recognize that you regional affiliates in Somalia and in East Asia. Foreign terrorists fighters headed home or travel to third countries to join rights as branches there. And homegrown terrorists people who never set foot in Syria or Iraq also carried out attacks. We saw ice is directed or inspired attacks outside the core in places like Paris quota and Berlin among others. Many of these attacks targeted soft targets in public spaces like hotels tourist resorts and cultural sites. And destroy the so called talent that we're now taking the fight to crisis branches around the world. In 2018. The State Department sanctioned a crisis affiliates including in southeast Asia West Africa and North Africa. Second in 2018. The Islamic republic of I ran retained its standing as the world's worst state sponsored terrorism as it has every year since 1984. The regime often through its Islamic revolutionary guard corps or a higher GC. Has spent nearly a billion dollars a year to support terrorist groups that serve as its proxies and promote its malign influence around the region. Groups like Hezbollah and Hamas the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. But Iranian threat is not confined to the Middle East it's truly global. In 2018 that threat reached Europe in a big way. In January Germany investigated ten suspected IR GC cuts force operatives. In the summer authorities in Belgium France and Germany awarded an Iranian plot to bomb a political rally near Paris. In October and a rainy and operative was arrested for planning an assassination in Denmark. And December. Albania expelled two Iranian officials for plotting terrorist attacks there. Countering Iran backs terrorism is and has been a top priority for this administration. That's why in December of 2018. We hosted the first ever Western Hemisphere counterterrorism ministerial. To focus on threats close to home particularly the threats posed by Hezbollah. I brands terrorist proxy. In addition to give a sneak preview of one of the highlights we'll see in next year's report in April of this year the State Department designated I rans ire GC. As a foreign terrorist organization. This is the first time we've ever so designated a state actor. 32018. We saw an alarming rise in racially or ethnically motivated terrorism. Including here in the United States with the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Similar to Islamist terrorism this breed of terrorism is inspired by hateful supremacist and intolerant ideology. Make no mistake we will confront all forms of terrorism no matter what ideology inspires it. In 2018. The administration's national counterterrorism strategy specifically highlighted racially and ethnically motivated terrorism as a top national security priority. This was the first such strategy to ever address this threat. In addition here at the State Department we are combating this threat with or countering violent extremism or CBE authorities. We're using the strong cities network to address radicalization and recruitment. In addition. We're working with tactic tech companies to counter racially or ethnically motivated extremism. By developing positive narratives in building resilience to people messages. Let me move on to describe some of the key lines of effort we've pursued to protect our homeland apart and to protect our interest from these threats. We need major strides to defeat and degrade terrorist groups in 2018 and would like to draw your attention to three particular lines of effort. Securing our borders and defeating terrorists travel. Secondly using sanctions to come up money. And third the disposition of capture foreign terrorists fighters or FTS. Restricting terrorist travel remained a top priority last year. We continue to pursue arrangements to share terrorist watch lists with other countries pursuant to Homeland Security presidential directive six reach a speedy six. We signed a number of new arrangements in 2018 and now have over seventy on the books. In addition our border security platform known as crises stands for personal identification secure comparison and evaluation system. Grew to include 227. Ports of entry in twenty tree countries. Our partners use it every day to scream more than 300000. Travelers. Second the United States continue to use our sanctions and designations authorities to deny terrorists the resources they need to commit attacks. In all the State Department completed 51 terrorism designations. In 2018. And the Treasury Department likewise completed 157. Terrorism designations. Significant State Department designations in 2018 include ice is West Africa. Al-Qaeda affiliates in Syria such as the islanders were front and Jinan which is Al qaeda's affiliate in Mali. We also designated to want Nasrallah the son of Hezbollah's leader who recruited individuals to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel. Third as the president has made clear all countries have an obligation to repatriate and prosecute there FTS for any crimes they committed. The United States is led by example by repatriating our own citizens. To date we brought back and prosecuted six adult fighters are rice's supporters. We've also returned fourteen children who are now being rehabilitated and reintegrated. In addition the United States has facilitated the returns of hundreds of FTS and family members to the countries of origin. While also sharing evidence that are soldiers captured on the battlefield. To enable effective prosecution it's again we urge other countries to follow our lead and take their citizens back.

