Racist ‘Zoom-bombings’ hit online events at Rutgers, chancellor says

More
According to Rutgers University officials, several online events, including recent Black History Month programs, have been marred by "racist and bigoted Zoom-bombing” attacks.
0:22 | 02/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Racist ‘Zoom-bombings’ hit online events at Rutgers, chancellor says
The most recent incidents taking place during Black History Month programs hosted in part by LG BTQ organizers. In a letter sent to students and staff to chancellor said that he strongly condemns the racist acts which are under investigation by police and school officials. He says it appears the attacks are likely part of a larger coordinated. Activity of some sort internationally speaking and not local.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"According to Rutgers University officials, several online events, including recent Black History Month programs, have been marred by \"racist and bigoted Zoom-bombing” attacks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75892124","title":"Racist ‘Zoom-bombings’ hit online events at Rutgers, chancellor says","url":"/US/video/racist-zoom-bombings-hit-online-events-rutgers-chancellor-75892124"}