Transcript for Racist ‘Zoom-bombings’ hit online events at Rutgers, chancellor says

The most recent incidents taking place during Black History Month programs hosted in part by LG BTQ organizers. In a letter sent to students and staff to chancellor said that he strongly condemns the racist acts which are under investigation by police and school officials. He says it appears the attacks are likely part of a larger coordinated. Activity of some sort internationally speaking and not local.

