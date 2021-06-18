Why racketeering is hard to prove in R. Kelly case

ABC News&rsquo; Juju Chang speaks with legal expert Bernarda Villalona about the sex trafficking and racketeering case against R. Kelly as the jury decides his fate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live