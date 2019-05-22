Rare black rhino born at Chicago zoo

More
A 13-year-old eastern black rhino named Kapuki went into labor Sunday, after 15 months of pregnancy, and gave birth to a healthy calf in her enclosure that evening.
0:42 | 05/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare black rhino born at Chicago zoo
It's. It's. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A 13-year-old eastern black rhino named Kapuki went into labor Sunday, after 15 months of pregnancy, and gave birth to a healthy calf in her enclosure that evening.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63214494","title":"Rare black rhino born at Chicago zoo","url":"/US/video/rare-black-rhino-born-chicago-zoo-63214494"}