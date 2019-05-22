Now Playing: Atlanta cop fired after video shows him slamming, deploying stun gun on woman

Now Playing: Soldier surprises daughter at high school graduation after not seeing her for years

Now Playing: Baby girl dies after she's left in hot van

Now Playing: Rare black rhino born at Chicago zoo

Now Playing: Woman uses DNA test kit to find biological father

Now Playing: Man allegedly scammed $80K from woman on Match.com

Now Playing: Rare look at two-decade CIA tradition

Now Playing: Airplane pilot pleads not guilty in Kentucky triple murder case

Now Playing: Suspect detained after high-speed RV chase through streets of LA

Now Playing: U.S. Olympic swimmers spearhead "Make a Splash" national water safety campaign

Now Playing: Dangerous floods swamp the Plains, Midwest

Now Playing: Goats graze in New York City park to rid area of invasive plants

Now Playing: News headlines today: May 22, 2019

Now Playing: New shark concerns as beach season begins

Now Playing: Body of 13-year-old left at emergency room, police say

Now Playing: 'Runaway Train' rereleased to help find missing children

Now Playing: Husband 'lost' after NYPD wife allegedly tried to kill him

Now Playing: Family member tried to extort NFL star for $5M, court documents show

Now Playing: Parent in college admissions scam apologizes