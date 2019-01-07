Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display

More
The document will be at the New York Public Library July 1 and 2.
0:22 | 07/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display
Ahead of Independence Day you can to the document that changed history at New York Public Library showcasing. And rare copy of the declaration of independence Tom's Jefferson's handwritten document. On display today and tomorrow the Stephen Schwartz and building in midtown it is one of the only four surviving copies written by the founding father. Display is free. To the public.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The document will be at the New York Public Library July 1 and 2.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64072181","title":"Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display","url":"/US/video/rare-copy-declaration-independence-display-64072181"}