Transcript for Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display

Ahead of Independence Day you can to the document that changed history at New York Public Library showcasing. And rare copy of the declaration of independence Tom's Jefferson's handwritten document. On display today and tomorrow the Stephen Schwartz and building in midtown it is one of the only four surviving copies written by the founding father. Display is free. To the public.

