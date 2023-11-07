Record heat across the nation and flood warnings

More than 70 high-temperature records have been broken this week as major cities from Colorado to Indiana reach the low 80s and the West Coast sees flood warnings.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live