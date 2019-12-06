Transcript for Record heat out West, flash flooding in the East

Time now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday morning. One firefighter was injured during a brush fire in San Jose California and the record heat. It reached 99 degrees yesterday many cities and the Bay Area have set record highs. The Mercury will climb to several levels today even Portland organ will reach the upper ninety's relief is finally expected tomorrow. Elsewhere relatively cool in the midwest today unseasonably and the east new video from northwest Kansas shows a so called land spout spending. As a storm moved through recently. We're no reports of any significant damage in that area.

