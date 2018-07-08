Transcript for Red tide bloom sickens dozens in Florida

This red tide that has ravaged southwest Florida is now moving further north it already stretches 100 miles. From Naples to Sarasota keeping torso way and sickening doesn't the toxic fumes are dangerous to breathe and if you're swimming in an infested beach. It can be harmful if ingested its killing marine life at alarming rates inundating beaches with dead fish turtles you know whale shark washing ashore in Santa bell. This red tide is a naturally occurring event. But this one might be the worst in decades is being compounded. By a simultaneous blue green algae bloom calls by runoff for large farms and businesses this 12 punch is just devastating for local Bob like. And this canal is one of those that is just covered in blue green algae it is coding area and this stuff. Feeds the red tide. Neighbors here are just stuck living with this green slime brighten their backyards and experts say. The key to containing it is to stop that run off for large farms and businesses in the such a part of the state. They took a deal ABC news Cape Coral, Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.