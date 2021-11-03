Transcript for Renewed push for gun control

Now would like to dig deeper dive into their new push to reform the nation's gun loss in a vote today. The House of Representatives passed two bills expanding background checks on gun sales. A handful of Republicans actually joined Democrats voting in favor of these two measures so well they actually become law under president Biden with a democratic controlled senate. ABC's Elizabeth shoulder he explains what's in these pills and what's next. We call almost six years ago nine black parishioners died in a horrific shooting and mother Emanuel churches in Charleston and now the so called Charleston loophole bill aims to closing gap in the system. That allowed the Charleston shooter to buy a gun in the first place. Under current law as a purchaser doesn't get immediate approval through the automatic background check systems the FBI has a maximum last three days to investigate. After that the sale can proceed by. To Charleston loophole bill would increase that window to ten days. The measure passed a house in 2019 and was re introduced by house majority whip and South Carolina Democrat Jim Cliburn. This small wouldn't prevent it. That gentleman from getting the gun. My other mainland. The other side continued to misrepresent it. What we're trying to do here. The second bill called HR eight it would require universal background checks for all firearm purchases including those made through unlicensed sellers online or at gun shows. In the wake of the mass shooting and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland Florida house passed a bill in 2019 with bipartisan support. But it and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell didn't take up or either of these pills when I'm going to be the legislative graveyard very simply. The question now is it ten senate Republicans would join all Democrats to achieve the sixty votes needed to pass the bills. As a survivor of gun violence myself. Congress is refusing. To pass this vital legislation. Would be America's shame me and Burton were for generations to come. Moderate senate Republicans like Susan Collins and had to me who've previously supported gun control legislation shall now be forced to go on the record in favor or against a background check your bills the NRA opposes both measures we do not handle mass shootings because of a lack. Background checks. This bill will not make our community safer. Our founding fathers gave up a list of items. She's okay how do you young lady's time has expired but he your hand off generally it is time. I expect to members are for president died and the states are personal. The senate failed to pass a sweeping background check mills following the tragic shooting and sandy hook elementary school when died in was vice president. I will say that the president is somebody throughout his career who has advocated for Smart. Gotten Smart gun safety measures time he has. Not afraid of standing up CN RA. And Elizabeth shows you brought us that report. Joins us live now Elizabeth over what do you think your chances are for these bills in the senate where Democrats have that razor thin majority has come all Harris casting the deciding vote. Given also that. Some 80%. Of the American people when polls have pollsters ask and say they want enhanced background checks. You know Terry that is certainly what Democrats in the senate pointed those polls saying that there is bipartisan support for these stricter background check lunch and we heard from senate majority leader Chuck Schumer today who vowed to bring these bills. For a vote because of the support from the American people and that is more than has happened in the past under Republican controlled an inch. But there is no doubt about it getting to those sixty votes is an uphill battle some of the gun control advocacy groups that I been speaking with say cash. That while they hope at some of the moderate Republicans can get there on as if they don't it's just another reason to get rid of the filibuster and try to pass these with a simple majority of coast course we know that its own hurdle in the senate. And it's also in the meantime there are some senate Democrats are pushing president biting to move forward with executive order is here on his own instead particularly. There's a push tube. Passing executive action that went. Close a loop on the sales of ghost gun sales these are XTO guns are unlicensed without serial numbers and that seems to have a little bit of momentum we haven't heard an official line from the White House that we know that this is an important issue. To president Biden. So maybe get a piece have been with Shea executive actually really do anything of any significant than this you need legislation should because the problem this is pressing a national as well what can you tell us about the state of gun violence. Right now in the US and what impact has the pandemic can't. Yes and there has been an increase in gun violence and gun sales over the past year and this a trend we see and since the pandemic started gun sales have steadily increasing and January there was a record number background checks on firearms conducted by the FBI. Some point Sealy increased. The violence like the capital attack others point to protest but also just a sense of steer from the pandemic someday that's an inch. People to go out and buy guns but notably because of this increase in sales. It has particularly contributed to some more violence. There has been also increase in background checks and some advocate seekers are cleaning two back. Backlog in the background check system now as an even further reason to pass these background check bills that would extend the time and it takes. To get these checks dined to nation that the people who are buying guns are the ones who should be buying them in the first place. But as you point out Elizabeth an uphill fight in the senate was this doesn't. Thanks for that.

