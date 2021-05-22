Transcript for Repatriated refugees at Syrian camp could stem ISIS resurgence: General

What's it like being here. Pictures. When you get appreciation for the for the quality of the joint force in other soldiers sailors airmen Marines here that are doing hard dangerous work every day. And they do it very well. So what is important. Series. And higher. Well think a couple of reasons first of all I need to see the ground about read about it every day in my head quarters but just been able to get out here and and and and see the ground is very important. Additionally I think it's important that the people that are your take in the wrist on a daily basis gets to the commander of it. That the answer to I think it's very important for them and that you talked about earlier what the mission is hearings here. Sure so what we're doing here is finishing. Finishing the battle against dash rice's. We have crush the cal fight it's gone they no longer hold ground. However there so isolated remnants. Open down the Euphrates River valley and with our partners here the SDF. We're working to get to to get rid of those. They do the fighting we don't do the fighting we support them they do all the hard work. We enable them to do that war. So that the process is continuous. But what we don't want to do is take the pressure off now. But devices still has an aspiration and goal to attack the United States homeland we want to put that prevent them from happening. In the long run you would like to see local security forces without Americans on the ground be able to do this work that's the aspiration slate which were working. It enabling expert forces here. Hear what you bring here sport. You're so one of the things we want to make sure is the the men and women that are out here doing the work have a level Force Protection. This appropriate. And so the Bradley's are out here in order to ensure any party that this is not the time to at a mass rally Americans hear an average. Seau specifically thinking boy Bradley. Her. I did order the Bradley's inn after we had an episode were Russian responsible behavior. Was very provocative and with one of our patrols. So we brought the Bradley's and just to show that you know we're we're deadly serious about ensuring that standards of conduct a mind tonight and generally it's been better says that on. SE CSX's. There's always a little bit of harassment going down but I think it's very manageable now. So further on its. The warm as long as the president directions to be here. Is there are you going to see where. Your world Syria. The new the new administration certainly undertaken a review of that which. The joint staff secretary defense and it sitcom isn't isn't as a part of it. And I'm sure they'll come up with some answers give us got to school forward. We're seeing the military and other concerns which refugee problem its this. He tells us. Sure the refugee in the displaced person problem inside camps like L hall really long term threat you have a vulnerable population. Principally. Young children and women because most of the men who would nicest fighters there are no longer with them. And their big radicalized every day by a crisis even as we provide basic services to keep camp running very hard to break that that cycle. But we need to do it if not we just giving ourselves a problem in a fifteen down years down the road is these children grow up and become fighters themselves. Would like to prevent that we're talking tens of thousands of people. It. Up. But what you need is for hosts in our nation's nations to repatriate their citizens bring them home. That's what needs to happen in our State Department is aggressively working toward that goal. Indeed the entire international community is the place is too slow right now getting people repatriated but it's not because a lack of lack of effort by the US department statement. Short term. Concerns short term you. Or my mom and go short is to maintain the pressure crisis. Long term I think we want to find a way to solve the displaced person refugee problem because if not estimate come as a true strategic problem for us now right. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.