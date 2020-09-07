Reporter helps injured rabbit fleeing California fire

More
The reporter later urged residents not to set off fireworks to protect wildlife.
0:37 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reporter helps injured rabbit fleeing California fire
We'll. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"The reporter later urged residents not to set off fireworks to protect wildlife.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71694624","title":"Reporter helps injured rabbit fleeing California fire","url":"/US/video/reporter-helps-injured-rabbit-fleeing-california-fire-71694624"}