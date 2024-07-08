Rescue efforts underway as Beryl slams Gulf Coast

As the hurricane-turned-tropical-storm batters Texas, first responders are conducting rescue and recovery operations. Scott Peake, storm chaser for the United Cajun Navy, joins the show from Houston.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live