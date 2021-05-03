Transcript for New research looks at possible link between obesity and severe COVID cases

New research is drawing attention to the possible link between obesity and severe cases of colon in nineteen around the world. A study by the world obesity federation finds almost 90%. Of Kobe deaths. Are from countries with high rates of obesity foreign correspondent I mean ruling joins us from London with more on this idea how is this study done. And what exactly did they find. Okay Diana had the findings here are really incredible the study took a look at obesity rates and mortality many adjusted for things like Asian how countries are reporting their Kobe does this really is a look specifically at a piece to each and whether or not correlated with mortality and deaths from Kobe an anxious finding just mentioned they are staggering. About 90% of deaths from Kobe in nineteen were found in countries that high rates of obesity in those are the types of finding that you really can not ignore Diane. And yet he's still one of the researchers who work on this study which she say about the implications of these findings. Hey I dams are normally researchers and was fascinating because you said he ocean today we've only known obesity is harmful to people's health for years and we should lean their potentially was a link between obesity and deaths and your nest of Kobe in nineteen but these numbers really drive it home co limited increasingly on the spotlight and the numbers give it a perspective take a listen. With complex chronic diseases is really hard to to feel the urgency of Mitt. Because their impact is seen only and that you eat very much longing to the teacher. So I feel now this pandemic has really breaks that gap between the urgency of infectious disease. And their future long term vision of a complex disease they have shown how urgent dizziness and haven't done anything about NBC until now. Because now I have such a huge condemn it will be nineteen. Both things together just created his perfect storm and we're paying the price now. She also goes on to say this may be why some countries have actually shared battered during this pandemic cashing in Japan as an example Japan you know she has an older population many people worried bench corona virus when it wouldn't cause hijacks read Daniel and Max leasing the opposite she and now many are are saying that should perhaps it's because they have low rates of obesity so again this is just a correlation Diane they can say this is true but the numbers certainly speak for themselves. And a no correlation is not causation but it is an interesting study for sure magnesium prominent examples. On the negative and here's the US and the UK both have high death tolls both have high obesity rates. Prime minister Boris Johnson mayor now says he's only leading by example tell us about that and the reaction. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

