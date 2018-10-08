Transcript for Researchers caution that hackers could install malware on pacemakers

There's some vulnerabilities identified update mechanism so these programmers are used to actually. Program the devices that are installed in your chest that we didn't initiate their pizza shop paced rhythm of your heart. So the programmers are actually used by physicians to program. Aspects of how that systems networking site so what we found was vulnerabilities in the update mechanism to the program. So we can compromise the programmer. Open that device and then we can send whatever software we want to the devices that are installed and patience thus. Initiating therapy as means so the patients rely on these devices that. She administered therapy to save their lives the pace they're hard to work some initiatives shark if required. And so we can actually Alter that their peaks where one we can initiate a shock. The time we desire or even maybe more potentially concerning as we can limited's where does not shock. And the time when it is supposed to initiate therapy for patient there's nothing that we've seen publicly. That is talked about. Patient safety implications. From abuse this type of won't. Thanks TA wants to make sure that devices. That are. Being utilized today in hospitals that are implanted in patients. Are well protected that they not only perform. In a safe and effective manner of bad there. Non vulnerable to the potential for hacking it's important for us to be pro active in this area to do it we can to protect. Against the possibility. Of devices being hacked.

