Researchers found orca whale still holding on to her dead calf 9 days later

More
The orca whale first made waves recently for carrying her dead calf for days.
1:45 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Researchers found orca whale still holding on to her dead calf 9 days later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56990843,"title":"Researchers found orca whale still holding on to her dead calf 9 days later ","duration":"1:45","description":"The orca whale first made waves recently for carrying her dead calf for days.","url":"/US/video/researchers-found-orca-whale-holding-dead-calf-days-56990843","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.