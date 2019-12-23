Transcript for Resident shoots, kills 3 home invaders

This morning we're investigating the shooting that happened here at a trailer home early this morning here's K sheriff's office deputies responded to the location. What we know right now and it's still preliminary but two mill occupants live inside the trailer home. At some point 30 in the morning one of them heard some commotion or something going on outside he saw several males dressed in dark clothing. We've heard that one was possibly armed. Making their way into the home we don't know exactly how they gave entry the door was alive or they simply. You know forced entry somehow. But though they went inside the home one. Was able run away and hide Anez has the other three inner one of the other occupants exit at his room armed with a shotgun. And encountered females. It appears there was some type of gunfire exchanged. The one with the shotgun was able to. Shoot and at that the emails. And they were all pronounced deceased here it seems so we have three dead mills inside that location. Apparently wore a the resident they came out from the room was also shot. But we don't know his condition we're we're told it's serious but. In his will be going into surgery so we're not exactly sure of his condition but he is hospitalized. And at the other one did not sustained any injuries.

