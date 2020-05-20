Residents urged to evacuate after Michigan dam bursts

More
Residents who live near Michigan's Wixom Lake were urged to evacuate after a dam failure following days of heavy flooding across parts of the Midwest.
0:28 | 05/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Residents urged to evacuate after Michigan dam bursts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Residents who live near Michigan's Wixom Lake were urged to evacuate after a dam failure following days of heavy flooding across parts of the Midwest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70779165","title":"Residents urged to evacuate after Michigan dam bursts","url":"/US/video/residents-urged-evacuate-michigan-dam-bursts-70779165"}