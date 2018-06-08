Reward for missing Iowa jogger at $260,000, breaks record

The reward for information about missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts is now $260,000, breaking a record in that part of the state.
08/06/18

The reward to help find a missing college student in Iowa is now more than 260000. Dollars. That is a record breaking number for crime stoppers of central Iowa. Twenty year old Molly tickets was reported missing more than two weeks ago. And the FBI is said to be focusing on what people in the community may know including a farmer with a criminal past.

