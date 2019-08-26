Transcript for New reward offered in 2009 double murder of Virginia Tech couple

It was hard to find a dry I hear at the Montgomery county sheriff's office as law enforcement. In the families spoke about what these past ten years have bend light. They also talked about their hope of finding the person who took their children to lives away from them. Without hope it depends on someone coming forward. Insects bugs from overgrown foliage. Thick clouds. Cover this. Has been deeply. Cast in shadow. On an empty picnic table. We have an empty chair or table every holiday ten years later life continues. Even in the spot where two lives were stolen. Humanized her sister's. And brother despite oh white coat wasting. We feel lost every day even in the supposedly happy times like Christmas and birthdays. Like continue this just not this press. The fun things that I used to look forward to like vacations and golfing in hunting. State of joy they are reminders of David in height he's absence. The trial that that's where family lives drastically changed on August 26. Nine. When Heidi Childs David batchelor where murder. In the Caldwell fields parking lot of the African national forest person or persons. Responsible for the murder hi David. Or still walking to freedom and carry an arm of their life. It breaks my heart. Someone can't keep bond about this any longer. Someone wants to get this off their chest. Now is your opportunity. There isn't 100000. Dollar reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of David and Chinese Keller. Police are asking you to step forward. In Montgomery County Christina cops and ABC thirteen news.

