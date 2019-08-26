-
Now Playing: Napkin and genealogy site leads to 1993 Minnesota cold-case arrest
-
Now Playing: New reward offered in 2009 double murder of Virginia Tech couple
-
Now Playing: Rescue dogs bring the love on International Dogs Day
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested in connection with death of missing NYC chef
-
Now Playing: Newark, N.J., announces pipe replacement plan
-
Now Playing: Tesla driver seen apparently asleep at the wheel
-
Now Playing: Suspects rob jewelry store in broad daylight
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein due in court to face new allegations
-
Now Playing: Person who recently vaped dies of lung illness
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma judge expected to rule in opioid case
-
Now Playing: Colts star Andrew Luck stuns with retirement announcement
-
Now Playing: Trump sends confusing signals on China trade war
-
Now Playing: Mudslides shut down highway, trap drivers
-
Now Playing: C-130 plane crashes in California
-
Now Playing: Need a solution for a quick Monday night dinner? Try Cat Cora’s stewed chicken
-
Now Playing: Andrew Luck retires from the NFL
-
Now Playing: The making of a 4-legged hero
-
Now Playing: Construction workers in Detroit found a time capsule containing meaningful memories
-
Now Playing: A black businessman was handcuffed in his own home after his alarm was triggered