Transcript for Rochester officials discussed delaying release of Daniel Prude footage

And joining us now for more on this is Sonia Pruitt the chairwoman of the National Black Police Association Sonia good morning thanks for being here. Money thanks for having me. I'm curious when you look at those emails and those documents just how significant do you think business. As Gary significant I mean we are and it. In this country where the public is calling for more transparency. And accountability from. Police departments and we have a major incident where all the man did not quite die in asked the police he did die they leasing counted that's something that she wanted to tell the citizens Rochester. Sell it it looks like there was a delay or are you know whatever the reason our public safety. We don't want people to be upset now be a pilot outcry. None of those things this receives what the public needs because. Law enforcement works for the could any. Any justifiable reason for keeping this body cam video S secret. In my opinion no. Isn't right now again in this country the public is asking porch transparency. If you Chen. Sure herself. In the hands. Trust. If you can trust the information that you give the public. Is sure. Then you'll also have to trust that the public we'll say okay. At least he told us that you may not like what truth it is. We were told you you should not seek doing the same things over an already inspecting dent in Google's big bees you cannot heat. Information. The people who diss her sin no. And the New York attorney general is investigating the handling of this case what do you expect the timeline to be on that and realistically. What do you think will come of it. You know it's hard to determine you know winners in some uncertain times. I had no idea how long the investigation looks at me now is constant calls because before it was we had. Several police officers involved in a situation where a man eventually die after an account to repair. But now we're looking at something that's even deeper and that is. Information being hit it. OK and it was obviously in a lot of are put into hiding the information whether it was a what the police thought were good reasons are not. Particularly disturbed. That a person who was involved in delaying the release of information is now up. The interim chief I don't even understand better off and you know I'm hoping that the attorney general's ops and it didn't. Due diligence in looking at all aspects. What has happened here. My son your Pruitt the National Black Police Association we appreciate your time this morning thank you. It.

